High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 1:24PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. The strongest winds will be along

and near the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could reduce

visibility at times. Sudden, gusty cross-winds could be

hazardous for high-profile vehicles

Use caution if you must drive.