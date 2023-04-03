High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 1:24PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. The strongest winds will be along
and near the desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could reduce
visibility at times. Sudden, gusty cross-winds could be
hazardous for high-profile vehicles
Use caution if you must drive.