High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 12:50AM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Western Mojave Desert and Eastern
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and
Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust may impact travel on
I- 15 between Barstow and Primm.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.