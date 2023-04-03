High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 12:50AM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Western Mojave Desert and Eastern

Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and

Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust may impact travel on

I- 15 between Barstow and Primm.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.