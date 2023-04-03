High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 1:38PM MST until April 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts over 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility

between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Very difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and

minor structural damage possible.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,

strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered

visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or

blowing sand. Use extra caution.