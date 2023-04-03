Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 1:24PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures from 30

to 36 degrees will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 11 PM PDT

this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and. Frost could kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold weather will persist through

Tuesday, possibly setting up another night of frost into

Wednesday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.