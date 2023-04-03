Skip to Content
today at 8:42 PM
Published 1:24 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 1:24PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures from 30
to 36 degrees will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 11 PM PDT
this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and. Frost could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold weather will persist through
Tuesday, possibly setting up another night of frost into
Wednesday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

