Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 1:24PM PDT until April 4 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Through 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.