Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 12:50AM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected…shifting to the northwest Monday evening.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Northwest

Deserts. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado

River Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make for dangerous

recreation on area lakes with elevated wave activity making

small craft prone to capsizing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.