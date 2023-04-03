Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 2:09AM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low

as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 11 PM PDT

this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.