today at 9:57 AM
Published 2:09 AM

Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 2:09AM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 11 PM PDT
this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

