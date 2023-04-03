Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
today at 9:57 AM
Published 2:09 AM

Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 2:09AM PDT until April 4 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From noon today to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

