Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 1:14PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest or west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highways impacted include I-15, US 395 and
Highway 58.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.