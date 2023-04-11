Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:07PM PDT until April 13 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected
along the desert mountain slopes and immediately below mountain
passes with gusts elsewhere to 40 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Wednesday to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Blowing
dust reducing visibilities. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.