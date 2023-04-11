Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:00PM PDT until April 13 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected
along the desert mountain slopes and immediately below
mountain passes with gusts elsewhere to 40 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Wednesday to 11 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Blowing
dust reducing visibilities. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.