Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 9:00PM PDT until April 13 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected

along the desert mountain slopes and immediately below

mountain passes with gusts elsewhere to 40 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Wednesday to 11 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Blowing

dust reducing visibilities. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.