Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:09AM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Gusty winds may result in blowing dust and loose

objects being blown around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highways impacted include I-15, US 395 and

Highway 58.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.