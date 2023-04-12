Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 1:42PM PDT until April 13 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. Local gusts to around 60 mph below the passes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

