Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:11PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern portions of Inyo County including Death Valley

National Park and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Gusty winds may result in blowing dust and loose

objects being blown around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways impacted include US 395, I-15,

Highway 190 and Highway 58.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.