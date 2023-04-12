Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
April 13, 2023 12:57 AM
Published 4:11 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:11PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern portions of Inyo County including Death Valley
National Park and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Gusty winds may result in blowing dust and loose
objects being blown around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways impacted include US 395, I-15,
Highway 190 and Highway 58.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content