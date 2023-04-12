Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:11PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern portions of Inyo County including Death Valley
National Park and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Gusty winds may result in blowing dust and loose
objects being blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways impacted include US 395, I-15,
Highway 190 and Highway 58.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.