Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 1:43PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts 35 to 50
MPH. Local wind gusts over 60 mph possible in favored passes
and canyons.
* WHERE…The Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, as well as eastern portions of the
Riverside and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Driving will be difficult at times,
especially for high-profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.