Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 8:56PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts 35 to 50

MPH. Local wind gusts over 60 mph possible in favored passes

and canyons.

* WHERE…The Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, as well as eastern portions of the

Riverside and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down. Driving will be difficult at times,

especially for high-profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.