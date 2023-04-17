Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 12:47AM PDT until April 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
visibilities could be reduced due to blowing dust and sand.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highways impacted include I-15, US 395,
Highway 58, and Highway 127.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

