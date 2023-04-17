Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 3:44PM PDT until April 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects and visibilities could be reduced due to blowing dust
and sand.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highways impacted include I-15, US 395,
Highway 58, and Highway 127.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.