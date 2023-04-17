Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 4:45AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, as well as eastern portions of the
Riverside and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.