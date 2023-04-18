Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 11:36AM PDT until April 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects and visibilities could be reduced due to blowing dust
and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.