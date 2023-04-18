Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
April 19, 2023 12:42 AM
Published 11:36 AM

Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 11:36AM PDT until April 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects and visibilities could be reduced due to blowing dust
and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content