Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:45PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust and sand could cause poor visibility in the deserts. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.