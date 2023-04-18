Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 3:19AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…The Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, as well as eastern portions of the

Riverside and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.