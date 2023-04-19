Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 1:50AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust and sand could
cause poor visibility in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

