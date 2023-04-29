Wind Advisory issued April 29 at 1:02PM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
reduce visibility due to blowing dust. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous crosswinds and reduced visibility
due to blowing dust possible along Interstate 15 north of Las
Vegas, Interstate 40 from Kingman into Yavapai County, Highway
93 east of Hiko, and State Route 375 west of Hiko.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.