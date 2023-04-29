Wind Advisory issued April 29 at 1:02PM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

reduce visibility due to blowing dust. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous crosswinds and reduced visibility

due to blowing dust possible along Interstate 15 north of

Barstow and Highway 190 through Death Valley National Park.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.