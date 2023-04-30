Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 1:29AM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Death Valley National Park and the Western Mojave Desert
including Barstow.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon through Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
result in brief power outages, driving may become hazardous for
high profile vehicles, and periods of blowing dust could occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds are expected to subside briefly
overnight and during the morning hours, but strong wind gusts
will return Monday morning and through the afternoon. This wind
advisory captures both periods of strong winds through Monday
night.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.