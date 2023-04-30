Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 3:48PM MST until May 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.