Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 3:54PM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and result in brief power outages, driving may become hazardous for high profile vehicles, and periods of blowing dust could occur. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

