Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 3:54PM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northwest Arizona, southeast California, and southern
Nevada.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 11 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
result in brief power outages, driving may become hazardous
for high profile vehicles, and periods of blowing dust could
occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.