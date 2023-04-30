Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 4:30AM PDT until May 2 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Localized gusts up to 65 mph along the mountain passes
and slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 1 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Dust and sand could severely restrict
visibility in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.