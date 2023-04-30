Skip to Content
May 1, 2023
Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 9:12PM PDT until May 2 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Localized gusts up to 65 mph in and below favored
mountain passes and canyons.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 1 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust and sand could
severely restrict visibility in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

