today at 9:57 PM
Published 1:02 PM

Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 1:02PM PDT until May 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.

National Weather Service

