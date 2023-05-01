Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 12:48AM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
result in brief power outages, driving may become hazardous
for high profile vehicles, and periods of blowing dust could
occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.