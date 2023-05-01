Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 12:48AM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
result in brief power outages, driving may become hazardous
for high profile vehicles, and periods of blowing dust could
occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.