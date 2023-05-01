Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 8:49AM PDT until May 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and result in brief power outages, driving may become hazardous for high profile vehicles, and periods of blowing dust could occur. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM this evening.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.