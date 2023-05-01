Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 9:13PM PDT until May 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.