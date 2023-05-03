Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 3:54AM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected for
tonight with a second round of stronger winds for Thursday
afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.