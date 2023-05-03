Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 9:52PM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds look to occur late
tonight into early Thursday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

