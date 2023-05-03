Winter Weather Advisory issued May 3 at 1:50PM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and

drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of an inch or two are

possible down to 5500 to 6000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

