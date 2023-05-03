Winter Weather Advisory issued May 3 at 9:51PM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and
drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of an inch or two are
possible down to 5500 to 6000 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.