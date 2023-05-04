Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:57 PM
Published 1:18 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 4 at 1:18PM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content