Winter Weather Advisory issued May 4 at 1:18PM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.