Winter Weather Advisory issued May 4 at 2:39AM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with isolated snowfall to around one foot on higher peaks.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 6500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of an inch or two are
possible down to 5500 to 6000 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.