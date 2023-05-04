Winter Weather Advisory issued May 4 at 7:44AM PDT until May 4 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches above 4000 feet, 4 to 8 inches above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.