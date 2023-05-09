Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 4:19AM PDT until May 10 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.