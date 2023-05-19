Dust Advisory issued May 19 at 6:41PM MST until May 19 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/.

* At 640 PM MST/640 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 17 miles east of Midland to 10 miles northeast of

Paloma, moving southwest at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Trained Spotter.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 23.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 133 and 156.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 67.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Blythe, Quartzsite, Wellton,

Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Kinter, Andrade,

Winterhaven, Araby, Tyson and Ligurta.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.