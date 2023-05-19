Dust Advisory issued May 19 at 7:46PM MST until May 19 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 845 PM MST/845 PM PDT/.

* At 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 10 miles south of Vidal Junction to 15 miles north

of Yuma Proving Ground to near Dateland, moving southwest at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 116 and 156.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 69.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Blythe, Wellton, Nicholls

Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Kinter, Andrade, Winterhaven,

Araby, Tyson, Ligurta and Tacna.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.