Dust Advisory issued May 19 at 8:47PM MST until May 19 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1015 PM MST/1015 PM PDT/.

* At 847 PM MST/847 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 9 miles northwest of Nicholls Warm Springs to 12

miles northeast of Kinter to near Tyson, moving southwest at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 near mile marker 1.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 121 and 156.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 51.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, Blythe,

Wellton, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Kinter, Andrade,

Winterhaven, Araby and Tyson.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.