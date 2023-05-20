Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 20 at 6:05PM PDT until May 20 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 700 PM PDT.

* At 605 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adelanto, or
7 miles northwest of Victorville, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And
Barstow, Adelanto, El Mirage, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Mountain View
Acres, Helendale, and Oro Grande.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

