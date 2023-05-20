Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 20 at 6:05PM PDT until May 20 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* Locations impacted include… Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Adelanto, El Mirage, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Mountain View Acres, Helendale, and Oro Grande. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 605 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adelanto, or 7 miles northwest of Victorville, moving north at 5 mph.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

