Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 20 at 7:12PM PDT until May 20 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* Locations impacted include… I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, El Mirage, Lenwood and Helendale and SR 58 between Barstow and Kramer Junction. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees.

* At 709 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Barstow, moving south at 15 mph.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.