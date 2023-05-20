Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 20 at 7:12PM PDT until May 20 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 815 PM PDT.
* At 709 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles
northwest of Barstow, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, El Mirage, Lenwood and
Helendale and SR 58 between Barstow and Kramer Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.