Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 1:42AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 142 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Indio, moving south at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Palm Desert, Rancho
Mirage, Thermal, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta,
Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, Thousand Palms, Santa Rosa Mountain, and
Sky Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.