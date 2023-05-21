Flash Flood Warning issued May 21 at 6:51PM PDT until May 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 900 PM PDT.

* At 651 PM PDT, CHP reported multiple vehicles stuck in flood

waters on the north side of Twentynine Palms. Flash flooding is

ongoing and will impact secondary roads in Twentynine Palms and

will begin shortly on sections of SR 62 east of Twentynine Palms.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree and nearby

sections of SR 62.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.